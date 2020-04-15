Yellowstone River Bridge to be replaced

YELLOWSTONE PUBLIC AFFAIRS

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY–On April 13, 2020, the National Park Service Regional Director for Regions 6, 7, 8, Mike Reynolds, signed a Finding of No Significant Impact for an environmental assessment to replace the Yellowstone River Bridge in Yellowstone National Park. The bridge is located on the Northeast Entrance Road near Tower Junction.



The park considered three alternatives in its EA and selected alternative B for implementation. A replacement bridge will be constructed on a new alignment about 500 feet south of the existing bridge location.

Approximately one mile of new road will be constructed to line up with the replacement bridge location. Parking, pullouts and the Yellowstone River Picnic Area, located along this road segment, will also be redesigned and reconstructed to accommodate increased visitor use.

Automobile traffic will use the existing bridge while the new bridge is under construction. Traffic delays will be minimal. Once complete, the existing road segment and bridge will be removed, and the area rehabilitated.

Depending upon funding, roadwork could begin as early as spring 2022 and last for three consecutive years.

Read the FONSI and EA at: Yellowstone River Bridge Replacement