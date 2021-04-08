Town Crier
Yellowstone summer construction
Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/8/21
Visitors to Yellowstone National Park take note—as the weather warms, the park has three major construction projects planned that will cause road closures and cease trail access to the Mount Washburn trail, a popular hiking spot. Select roads and services in Yellowstone National Park will open for the season, depending on weather, on April 16. The closures will affect the following:
- The road between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) will be completely closed for the 2021 season. There will be no access to the Mount Washburn trails and the project will be completed in May 2022.
- Delays of up to 15 minutes and one-lane travel on Old Faithful Overpass Bridge. This project will be completed in fall of 2021.
- The North Entrance will be open, but travelers should expect delays and traffic pattern changes. This project will improve infrastructure, safety for pedestrians and traffic flow for vehicles and will be completed in fall of 2021.
Continue Reading