Yellowstone summer construction

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/8/21

Visitors to Yellowstone National Park take note—as the weather warms, the park has three major construction projects planned that will cause road closures and cease trail access to the Mount Washburn trail, a popular hiking spot. Select roads and services in Yellowstone National Park will open for the season, depending on weather, on April 16. The closures will affect the following: