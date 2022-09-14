Yellowstone visitation statistics for August 2022

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Yellowstone National Park hosted 582,211 recreation visits in August 2022. This is a 37% decrease from August 2021 (921,844 recreational visits), the most-visited August on record, and a 29% decrease from August 2019 (820,006), the last year pre-COVID.

On June 13, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed due to historic flooding. Park visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours. On June 22, the East, South and West entrances to the park reopened on a limited entry basis. On July 2, entry restrictions on the East, South and West entrances were removed. The North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances remain closed to visitor vehicles.

As the park recovers from the June flood, it’s critical that visitors traveling to the park in the coming weeks stay informed about what’s open and closed.

So far in 2022, the park has hosted 2,446,982 recreation visits, down 32% from 2021 at the same time.

The table below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years: