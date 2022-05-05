Yellowstone warns of dangers during elk calving season

EBS STAFF

YELLOWSTONE – Yellowstone National Park released a press release yesterday warning park visitors to be extra aware of one’s surroundings during elk calving season.

Cow elks become much more aggressive towards people during this time and may charge or kick visitors if one gets too close. They can attack unprovoked and be unpredictable during this time.

Tips for staying safe:

Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots; cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.

Always keep at least 25 yards from elk.

If an elk run towards you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

Visit the park’s website for more information.