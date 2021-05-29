Yours in Health: Flower essence therapy

By Dr. Andrea Wick EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Flower essences therapy is used for emotional, mental and energetic health and is based on the theory that specific flowers hold healing vibrations. Flower essences are made by boiling down specific flowers and adding a preservative agent such as alcohol or vegetable glycerin. They are then taken as a medicinal tincture.

A British physician, Dr. Edward Bach, M.D., founded the first flower remedy in 1930. If you have ever heard of Rescue Remedy, it’s one of his patented formulas. Bach was a surgeon who specialized as a bacteriologist and pathologist. In turn, much of his research and study was with vaccines and through his research was inspired to approach medicine holistically through the practice of homeopathy.

Dr. Bach took a leap into holistic medicine and decided to use his intuitive healing abilities with plants. Through trial and error, he found that certain flowers helped to calm physical and emotional distress in patients. To this day, his work is still held in high regard by traditional and holistic physicians.

Dr. Jeffrey Cram, Ph. D., a clinical psychologist, carried out research on the effects of flower essence therapy and stress. His research showed that individuals using remedies in an induced stress situation had reduced levels of emotional reactivity in the brain that was measured with EEG and EMG. EEG and EMG are used to measure muscle activity and brain wave activity.

Flower essences help to realign the physical body with the soul body and help to change negative thought patterns and challenges. They help us to learn to become more connected to our physical bodies, and connect how stress impacts our physiology.

In my practice, I have experienced profound healing using flower remedies, both through my personal use and prescription to patients. Many patients state that it helps with physical pain, trauma, anxiety, depression, anger and grief.

Flower remedies are usually prescribed through a practitioner interviewing a patient and listening to their specific needs and wants. It can also be done through kinesiology or muscle testing.

Flower essence therapy also helps animals who are anxious or who have abandonment trauma. When selecting a flower essence for animals, the owner’s feelings are taken into consideration, since his or her own stress can greatly impact the animal. Flower essence therapy is also a great therapy for children due to its gentle effect with little to no side effects.

Overall, flower essence therapy can help you to live a more soulful, balanced life, help you to gain more confidence and self-esteem and bring you more clarity and insight into your emotional habits. It can help prepare you for life transitions such as birth, puberty and menopause.

It is important to remember that flower essences are not meant to replace talking with a mental health professional or counseling. This therapy is meant to complement and enhance traditional therapies through the healing properties of plants.

Dr. Andrea Wick is a chiropractor and applied kinesiologist. She graduated from Life University in Marietta, Georgia, and now practices in Big Sky. She has a passion for holistic health care and being active in the outdoors. Her practice, Healing Hands Chiropractic, is located in the Meadow Village Center. Visit drandreawick.com to learn more.