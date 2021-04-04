Yours in Health: The benefits of bone broth

By Dr. Andrea Wick EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Bone broth, made by simmering bones and connective tissue of animals, is now becoming a popular food item that is even starting to sweep the menus of local restaurants. What is the big deal? Besides it tasting delicious are there really added health benefits?

The magic of bone broth benefits happens when animal bones are slow cooked for many hours with added apple cider vinegar. The apple cider vinegar helps to leech minerals and nutrients from the animal bone. Any kind of bones can be used: chicken, elk, beef and fish. It has a low-calorie content and will help you to feel full.

The healthy minerals and nutrients in bone broth include: phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, potassium, silicon and sulfur. These minerals actually help to re-mineralize your bones. They are also a great source of electrolytes, which benefit cellular health.

Connective tissue such as tendons and ligaments contain glucosamine and chondroitin, which help in reducing inflammation and arthritis symptoms. Glucosamine and chondroitin are popular supplements used for naturally helping with joint pain.

Along with being a great source of minerals, bone broth is also high in collagen, gelatin and amino acids.

Collagen is a wonderful healer of the gut and digestive system because of the amino acids that are naturally viable. Collagen and gelatin naturally contain glutamine, which is an important amino acid that repairs and heals the gut lining. Therefore, it helps to decrease any inflammation in the intestinal tract.

Collagen produces benefits that can be seen on the outside, too. The fibrous protein helps increase the elasticity of the skin and may help to prevent wrinkles, sagging skin and cellulite.

The marrow of the bones is a great source of healthy fats such as omega-3s and 6s. Due to the high amounts of “good” fats, a reduction of “bad” cholesterol can be a benefit. If you ever wondered why grandma always suggested drinking broth and eating chicken soup when you were sick, it’s because broth helps to fight respiratory infections and the common cold by clearing mucus from passageways.

Last but not least, bone broth has high amounts of glutathione. Glutathione helps the liver naturally filter any toxins and eliminate heavy metals.

Having a happy liver also helps the immune system function more optimally by mobilizing cytokines. Cytokines are proteins that are secreted by the cells of the immune system. They are the chemical messengers that help to eliminate any ”bad” cells.

Making bone broth is simple, and I encourage you to try it at home. I personally love to sip on a cup first thing in the morning.

Dr. Wick’s Bone Broth Recipe

Add the following ingredients in a pot on the stove or in a slow cooker:

1 gallon of water

2 TBSP of apple cider vinegar

2-4 pounds of animal bones

4 stalks of celery

2 large carrots

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper to taste

Slow cook for 24 hours.

Enjoy the benefits!

Dr. Andrea Wick is a chiropractor and applied kinesiologist. She graduated from Life University in Marietta, Georgia, and now practices in Big Sky.