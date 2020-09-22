Yours in Health: Ways to gently transition into this fall

By Dr. Andrea Wick EBS CONTRIBUTOR

The fall is a time of transition. During this time, our bodies prepare to convert from the warmth of summer, to the cold fall and winter months ahead. From a holistic health perspective, when this shift into autumn happens, we transition from the fire element of summer to the metal element of fall.

The metal element governs the lungs and large intestine. As many of us locals know, living in Big Sky can be a drastic shift from summer to winter, with not much of a fall season in between. This can be shocking to our bodies, and why it’s even more important for us to care for ourselves. If you have trouble with season changes, or Seasonal Affective Disorder I’m hoping these suggestions may help. Here are a few things I recommend incorporating in the fall and winter months:

Eat for the season

Warming your body from the inside out is very important. This is not the time of the year to be drinking ice, cold water and eating raw salads. Instead, drink warm lemon water throughout the day and eat seasonal root vegetables along with stews, broths and soups. Do a group cleanse! The Santosha Fall Cleanse, led by Callie Stolz, C.A.S, L.M.T., is a great way to restart your system. This fall, the cleanse will be from Oct. 7-20; Write it on your calendar!

Oil pulling in the morning

Oil pulling is an ayurvedic therapy that helps to pull toxins and bacteria from the teeth and gums. Swish 1 tablespoon of coconut or sesame oil for 15-20 minutes, first thing in the morning upon waking. Spit the oil out after, you may notice an improvement with your oral health.

Ionic foot baths

Positive ions are infused into warm water along with trace ionic minerals. The ionic charge helps to pull toxins from your feet, where the largest pores in our bodies are. I have had many patients say that they feel more relaxed, grounded and sleep better after a bath.

Sauna/Epsom salt baths

Any way that you can heat the body is helpful this time of year. I, personally, love infrared sauna sessions and Epsom salt baths. It’s a great way to warm the body along with achieving a gentle detox.

Body work

This is the time of year where we need to slow down and self-reflect, making it a great time to prioritize self-care. Start a daily work out or yoga routine, schedule a massage, acupuncture or chiropractic session. Avoid burning out and re-charge yourself!

Let go

De-clutter and re-organize your space as when your space is neat and tidy you will also feel better. Your living space is a direct representation of how you feel on the inside.

Dress warm

I know this seems obvious, however protecting your throat and lungs from the cold air is vital. It’s a great time to wear scarves and protect your neck.

I hope you can take time for yourself this season to re-charge, re-fuel and feel better from the inside, out!

Dr. Andrea Wick is a chiropractor and applied kinesiologist. She graduated from Life University in Marietta, Georgia, and now practices at Healing Hands Chiropractic in Big Sky. She has a passion for holistic health care and being active in the outdoors.