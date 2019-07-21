Big Sky community goes ‘ALL IN’

BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION

BIG SKY – On July 15, the Big Sky Community Organization announced three major achievements in its “ALL IN. BIG SKY” campaign to create a multiuse community center and parkland on 3.3 acres of land the nonprofit purchased in the heart of town. The community center will serve as a much-needed place for everyone to gather, learn and recreate.

With extensive support from full- and part-time residents, private club members and partner organizations, that goal is becoming a reality, and BSCO raised $18.8 million in less than nine months.

“Every gift counts,” said Ciara Wolfe, BSCO chief executive officer. “This campaign shows that we have all come here for the same reasons—recreation, environment, family and community. These values are the top priorities for every Big Sky donor I spoke with, no matter their size of gift or their residency status.”

The Woodman family—full-time Big Sky residents who moved here last year to raise their family in the place they love most—have gifted $4 million from the Jill and Nicholas Woodman Foundation.

“We feel so lucky to call Big Sky home and contribute to the community-wide effort to make this center possible,” said Nick Woodman, also the founder and CEO of GoPro. “Our mountain is awesome, but it’s the people of Big Sky that make this such a magical place. Having a gathering place will only make our community stronger.”

In recognition of the Woodman’s gift, the building will be named BASE—Big Adventures, Safe Environment—representing opportunities for every individual in Big Sky to lead a healthy, happy and engaged lifestyle.

In addition to the Woodmans’ gift, BSCO received four other charitable donations of at least $1 million each as well as a $1.5 million appropriation of funds from the Big Sky Resort Area Tax District resort tax collections.

BSCO originally aimed to fundraise $17.5 million with the launch of its campaign in 2018, but escalating construction costs and unexpected infrastructure improvements on the parkland threatened what could be achieved with the set budget.

“Thanks to the generosity of so many in our community, we only have $1.2 million to go to reach our stretch goal of $20 million,” Wolfe said. “These funds will allow us to not only get started on the full project this summer, but also purchase an additional 2.6 acres for future recreation facilities in the community for potential indoor aquatics, courts or field space.”

Groundbreaking ceremonies for BASE will be held at the corner of Aspen and Simkins drives, the future site of the center, and are scheduled for July 27 at 11 a.m.

“Everyone is invited to celebrate what this community has achieved thus far as we look ahead to raising the remaining funds needed,” Wolfe said. “Light refreshments, fare and shovels will be provided.”