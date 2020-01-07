Big Sky Resort continues leadership in workforce housing

BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY RESORT — Big Sky Resort continues to lead area businesses in the number of locally-based workforce housing units with this fall’s opening of Mountain Lodge East, a newly-constructed seasonal workforce housing campus with 75 beds, walkable to the ski slopes.

The addition of Mountain Lodge East makes for more than 500 Big Sky Resort workforce housing accommodations in the Big Sky community, four times the industry average. For more than 25 years, Big Sky Resort has been committed to accommodating seasonal workers by constructing, acquiring and expanding housing campuses in the Big Sky community without relying on public funds.

“This is not a one-shot deal. It’s just another step in the long-term commitment that Boyne Resorts and Big Sky has made toward creating affordable and convenient housing options,” said Taylor Middleton, chief operating officer and president, Big Sky Resort. By providing the beds adjacent to the resort, the new campus alleviates stress on transportation infrastructure. “All of our accommodations either have regular bus service or are walkable to work,” said Middleton.

Mountain Lodge East, like other recent additions to the workforce housing inventory, offers occupant-friendly designs with refrigerators, cable TV, microwaves, WiFi, and a brand-new laundry facility. Employees are a short walk from work, as well as restaurants, shops and the slopes.

Dormitory-style housing is a centerpiece to Big Sky’s approach to alleviating community housing stresses, says Brian Wheeler, vice president of real estate development and a member of the Big Sky Community Housing Trust. “Providing these temporary housing options better suits the needs of seasonal workers and frees up more beds in the community for others,” Wheeler said.

Middleton says Big Sky will continue to prioritize workforce housing. “Our work here isn’t done – we are already looking ahead to phase two of the Mountain Lodge East campus. Bringing more seasonal workforce housing beds to Big Sky is a win-win for our employees and our community.”