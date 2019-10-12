Bozeman goes pink for October: Community Partners create PNKBZN to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BY PNKBZM

BOZEMAN — The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 890 women in the state of Montana will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. In the greater Gallatin Valley, in 2018 one fourth of breast cancers were diagnosed in women under the age of 50. And, while not as common, men are diagnosed with breast cancer; approximately 2,600 men a year throughout the United States. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month was designated as October in 1985 to raise awareness and gain funding for research for a cure, while elevating education around the importance of annual and early screening.

PNKBZN, a community-wide campaign for the month of October, is the result of collaboration and ideas from local Bozeman organizations: Advanced Medical Imaging, Bozeman Health, Cancer Support Community, Downtown Bozeman Partnership, Montana State University and Montana State University Athletics, with graphic design support from PRIME Incorporated.

PNKBZN seeks to enhance local awareness of the importance of following screening guidelines for breast care, how to access screenings and diagnostic screenings and other resources, increase the community conversation around cancer awareness, and provide inspirational stories of men and women in our community who are living with breast cancer.

Downtown Bozeman will turn pink for the entire month of October with pink street banners lining Main Street, window decorations featuring cancer survivor stories and breast cancer facts, and Pack the Place in Pink information. A calendar of associated events, community resources, and programs is located at PinkBozeman.com, hosted by PNKBZN community partners, with inclusions from other community partners. To learn more or get involved, fill out the form at PinkBozeman.com.