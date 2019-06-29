Community Rodeo stampedes into Big Sky July 19

The Big Sky Community Rodeo makes its debut at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky Town Center Friday, July 19 from 7-9 p.m.

The event is developed in collaboration with the Montana State University Rodeo team and designed for fans of all ages. Come experience some of MSU’s finest up-and-coming rodeo athletes as they educate and entertain with a variety of rodeo disciplines, including Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Breakaway Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding. Each rodeo discipline will feature four athletes competing in a shootout style and a winner-take-all format.

Mutton bustin’ and an additional 406 Rodeo featuring miniature bucking stock ridden by junior roughstock kids will highlight the evening. Professional PBR and Western sports announcer Matt West will be announcing the event.

Ticketholders can enjoy food and drink options at the venue including food trucks and bar service.

Tickets will include both child and adult options from $15-$35 beginning Monday, June 24 at 10 a.m. MST, online only at bigskycommunityrodeo.com. – Outlaw Partners Staff