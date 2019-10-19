District Court upholds Montana net neutrality

It’s that time of year again! The seasons are starting to change and it’s almost time to assist our bodies in making those changes and setting ourselves up for a healthy winter season. In the summer heat builds up in the tissues of our body and begins to dry things out. As we move into cooler temperatures our body tends to produce excess mucous in order fight against that dryness. The excess mucous becomes a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses to take over. When we take the time to do a cleanse it allows ourselves the opportunity to flush the excess heat, mucous, and toxins that have built up in our bodies. The community cleanse utilizes the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda in order to help detoxify the body and reboot the digestive system, and going through the process with a community of others makes it all that much easier to get through it successfully. It is not a time of starvation or deprivation, we eat 3 (or 4) meals each day and take specific herbs to assist the process of releasing toxins. It is a systematic 2 week process that starts with preparing your body to go through the cleansing process (a 4 day pre-cleanse), doing the main cleanse (7 days), and then restoring your body to get back to eating your regular diet (a 3 day post cleanse). It is designed to be a 2 week cleanse, but it can be customized to the length of time that you are able to commit to. And on that same note, if this timing doesn’t work for you, please contact Callie to discuss other options. If a mini cleanse without all the herbs sounds more doable for you this is another option you can discuss with Callie.

Callie Stolz, C.A.S., P.K.S., Clinical Ayurvedic Specialist and Pancha Karma (cleansing) Specialist, will be leading this two week community cleanse. There will also be yoga detox classes offered in combination with the cleanse in order to assist in the process.

What it includes: digestive herbs (specific to your needs), 4 cleansing and rejuvenativing herbal formulas, 7 days worth of the Ayurvedic cleansing food, other recipes, a booklet of information on the step by step process, 3 meetings and daily email support through the process. We will meet the week prior to distribute all the items needed for the cleanse and have a meeting about the details (if the designated time doesn’t work for you other arrangements can be made).

Callie will be explaining more about the cleanse and how we work with some of the basic principles of Ayurveda during the Awareness Wednesday seminar on September 18th at 7:00. If you are interested in doing the cleanse and you haven’t done it before, it is important to come this seminar to learn more about it and these Ayurvedic principles, and to see if it would be a good fit for you. If you aren’t able to make it to the talk, but you have questions and would like to have a meeting to discuss the cleanse and get set up it will be an additional $75 fee.

Register by September 18th and save $25

Regular price (after September 18th):

Repeat Cleansers $250; First Timers $275

Additional items also available (herbs, a tongue cleaner, dry body brush, etc.)

https://www.facebook.com/events/2569543046615137/