Emergency declarations in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN – On Wednesday March 18, 2020 during separate emergency meetings the Gallatin County Commission and the Bozeman City Commission signed and ratified emergency proclamations in response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19.) Pursuant to Montana Code Annotated 10-3-402 government bodies have the authority to issue emergency proclamations.⁣

The Gallatin County declaration allows activation of local emergency plans and authorization and the furnishing of aid and assistance.⁣

The City of Bozeman declaration allows for the activation of emergency plans, authority to close facilities and buildings, cancellation of meetings, and other administrative decisions as made by the City Manager included in the proclamation.⁣

Gallatin County Commission Chairman Don Seifert says, “We know that the effects of COVID-19 will reverberate through our community for an extended time. The Gallatin County Commission is committed to minimizing the impacts to our citizens. We will continue to allocate Gallatin County resources to ensure that Gallatin County remains safe and healthy.”⁣

Bozeman Interim City Manager Dennis Taylor says, “Our organizations have been working tirelessly in response to Novel Coronavirus for weeks. Regardless of a declaration, the public needs to know that our response efforts have been ongoing and this is just a step in the process.”⁣

The City of Belgrade and the Town of West Yellowstone each signed their own emergency declarations earlier this week, and the City of Three Forks intends to do so later this week.⁣

For the most accurate local information about Coronavirus in Gallatin County visit⁣ https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.⁣