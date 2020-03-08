FWP seeking comments on proposed temporary FAS closures

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

BOZEMAN – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public comment on proposals that would temporarily close two fishing access sites for road construction.

One proposal would close the Ennis Fishing Access Site, located a half mile south of Ennis on the Madison River, during a seven-day, early-season construction window between April 1 and May 15. Another proposal would close the Mallard’s Rest Fishing Access Site, about 13 miles south of Livingston on the Yellowstone River, for three weeks between May 1 and June 15.

As there are no access alternatives to these sites, and for public safety, a full closure in both sites is required during road construction. FWP will work to notify the public in advance of these closures.

Comments on these proposals can be submitted in several ways: by email to jpape@mt.gov, by phone at (406) 577-7873, or by writing to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Attn: Jay Pape, 1400 S. 19th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59718.

The deadline for comments is April 3.