Gallatin River Forever campaign nears fundraising target

GALLATIN RIVER TASK FORCE

The Gallatin River Forever capital campaign has generated just over $1.1 million to-date. The campaign, which is set to raise over $1.2 million by June 30 in order to conserve and protect the Gallatin River watershed, was publicly launched in June 2018. Leading support has come from Madison County, Yellowstone Club, and Eric and Wendy Schmidt, as well as from hundreds of local community members, businesses and foundations.

“This momentum has allowed us to take our work to protect and preserve the Gallatin further than ever, with long-needed river-access improvement projects completed and forthcoming, increased water monitoring and community education program growth, and large investments in organizational sustainability,” said Ryan Newcomb, the Task Force’s director of development.

Kristin Gardner, executive director for the Task Force, added that they continue to rely on the community for support. “The Task Force is incredibly grateful for the dynamic team of leaders that have made this effort possible and taken us to this point,” she said. “We continue to ask for and count on the enthusiastic response of our greater community to help us complete the Gallatin River Forever campaign.”

For more information, visit gallatinrivertaskforce.org or email Newcomb at ryan@gallatinrivertaskforce.org.