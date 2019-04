Come help us celebrate our new office, Big Sky Bravery style!

Thanks to a generous donor, we now have an office space that fits our ever demanding needs and lease budget. Taking on this task isn’t easy, it’s a big step for us. We now have a shell, and thanks to the hard work of our board, staff, and volunteers, we’ve begun the renovation on our own.

The most exciting part of this?

We now have 4 beds to sleep America’s finest and their families for the time being. This is why we need YOUR HELP. Our goal at the barn dance is to raise approximately $20,000 to help fund this renovation and make it a new place for the SOF community to call home.

We’d love to have you and your family there to help us reach our goal. Please RSVP no later than APRIL 20th by clicking here http://bigskybravery.rsvpify.com

THIS IS A FREE EVENT AND BYOB. We will be providing food, snacks, and drinks. IF you’re not able to make it, and would still like to contribute, please click here http://www.bigskybravery.org/donate

https://www.facebook.com/events/408150956610095/