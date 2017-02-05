GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL

Grand Teton Music Festival’s 2017 Winter Festival encompasses four days of exhilarating musical events at various locations in Jackson beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7 and concluding Friday, Feb. 11 with a concert by the Portland Cello Project—a group hailed for their electrifying genre-bending combination of mash-ups and classical mainstays.

This year’s schedule also includes a performance by internationally acclaimed violinist Benjamin Beilman and pianist Andrew Tyson; a free evening of chamber music with festival favorites oboist Jaren Atherholt, bassoonist Benjamin Atherholt, and pianist Andrew Palmer Todd; and a solo recital from the young and prodigious pianist Lise de la Salle.

The schedule also includes a free lecture on the brain’s musical processing by cognitive neuroscientist Robert Zatorre at the Teton Country Library.

For more information and to purchase tickets call (307) 732-1128 or visit gtmf.org. Tickets for select events may also be purchased at the Center for the Arts Box Office.