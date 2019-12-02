Connect with us

Internet-based program has promising depression-reducing results

By Anne Cantrell MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN — A program delivered entirely online that aims to reduce depression and anxiety symptoms has shown promising results in a new Montana State University study.

The findings by MSU researcher Mark Schure suggest that an internet-based interactive platform known as Thrive was effective in reducing the severity of depression and anxiety symptoms and improving functioning and resilience among a mostly rural community population of U.S. adults.

Waypoint Health Innovations, a Seattle-based technology company, developed and owns the Thrive program, which primarily uses video to deliver confidential, evidence-based care to anyone with internet access, Schure said, adding that Thrive’s algorithms allow it to tailor to the needs of the person using it. The program’s responses are based on participants’ answers to a series of questions aimed at determining how much they are being impacted by depression and which aspects of the program would benefit them most. The program is further personalized in response to evaluations as participants continue using the program.

