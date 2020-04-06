John Mayer makes “generous” donation to Park County hospital

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 4/6/20

Part-time Livingston resident John Mayer has undoubtedly made a host of new fans in Park County: an April 1 Livingston Enterprise article revealed the perennial hit-maker, singer-songwriter heartthrob donated an undisclosed but “generous” sum to be applied to the purchase of ventilators for Livingston HealthCare Foundation facilities. The number of ventilators, critical in saving the lives of those severely impacted by COVID-19, is also undisclosed. The donation came after Mayer approached the foundation, asking what they needed most. According to the piece, “Mayer was not seeking publicity in making the donation, but agreed that the hospital could release his name after an inquiry from The Livingston Enterprise and in hopes of boosting community morale.”