Montana

Marshals arrest escaped Montana inmate on run for week

Published

2 mins ago

on

ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUTTE – An inmate who escaped from a county jail in western Montana is back in custody after a week on the run.

The “Montana Standard” reports that U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Tory Gee of Sheridan on Oct. 18 on a farm outside Charlo north of Missoula after a foot chase.

The U.S. Marshal for Montana, Rod Ostermiller, said authorities had received a tip that Gee might be hiding in an outbuilding there.

Gee escaped from the Jefferson County jail on Oct. 11 and is suspected of stealing two pickups while he was at large.

He was arrested on Aug. 17 on suspicion of assault with a weapon while on probation and has previous convictions for assault with a weapon and burglary. He is registered as a violent offender in Montana.

