Health
Missoula man sentenced for continuing son’s meth, heroin ring
On April 2, Missoula’s 43-year-old Allan Roy Goodman was sentenced on eight charges including drug distribution, retaliating against a witness and firearm offenses, reports NBC Montana. Distribution of meth and heroin in Montana—not particularly uncommon. What gives this story a little flavor, however, is that Goodman was actually continuing on the business legacy of his son, Stephen Goodman, who was previously sentenced to six year’s in federal prison for his role in selling heroin and methamphetamine. Further, the senior Goodman didn’t even start his own enterprise—he merely picked up where his son left off, tapping the same network of buyers and sellers. His sentence, however, was nearly triple that of his boy, totaling 16 years in federal prison. The sentence was the culmination of an October 2019 indictment and a December conviction, following months of investigation by federal, state and local authorities.