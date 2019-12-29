Montana agencies working on permanent easement for lake park

ASSOCIATED PRESS

KALISPELL – Two Montana agencies are working toward a permanent recreation easement for a state park on Flathead Lake.

The “Flathead Beacon” reported Fish, Wildlife and Parks leases part of Big Arm State Park from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The agencies have submitted a joint proposal for a permanent easement and a draft environmental analysis is available for review and open to public input through Jan. 3.

Officials say Big Arm is one of six state parks serving Flathead Lake.