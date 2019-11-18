Connect with us

Montana

Montana highway known for deadly wrecks gets new speed limit

Published

6 hours ago

on

ASSOCIATED PRESS

BILLINGS – The speed limit on a deadly stretch of U.S. 212 in southeast Montana has been reduced to 65 mph.

The “Billings Gazette” reports that the Montana Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit Oct. 1 on the highway’s corridor that passes through both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations and four counties: Big Horn, Rosebud, Powder River and Carter.

MDOT Traffic and Safety Bureau chief Gabe Priebe says statistics show the stretch is the deadliest highway in Montana.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

november, 2019

Filter Events

19nov6:15 pm8:45 pmBingo6:15 pm - 8:45 pm Gallatin Riverhouse Grill

19nov6:15 pm8:45 pmBingo6:15 pm - 8:45 pm Gallatin Riverhouse Grill

20nov6:30 pm7:30 pmAwareness Wednesday Could you benefit from Naturopathic Medicine6:30 pm - 7:30 pm Santosha Wellness Center

27nov3:00 pm6:00 pmThe Wilson Friendsgiving Dinner3:00 pm - 6:00 pm The Wilson Hotel - Residence Inn Big Sky

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X