Montana highway known for deadly wrecks gets new speed limit

ASSOCIATED PRESS

BILLINGS – The speed limit on a deadly stretch of U.S. 212 in southeast Montana has been reduced to 65 mph.

The “Billings Gazette” reports that the Montana Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit Oct. 1 on the highway’s corridor that passes through both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations and four counties: Big Horn, Rosebud, Powder River and Carter.

MDOT Traffic and Safety Bureau chief Gabe Priebe says statistics show the stretch is the deadliest highway in Montana.