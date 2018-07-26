Montana Shakespeare in the Parks performers rehearse at Montana State University. The touring troupe gives a free performance of “Love’s Labour’s Lost” in Big Sky Town Center Park on Tuesday, July 31. PHOTO BY GRACE DUVAL

EBS STAFF

The Arts Council of Big Sky will present a free outdoor performance by Montana Shakespeare in the Parks at 5:30 p.m. in Big Sky’s Town Center Park on Tuesday, July 31. This year the touring troupe will perform Shakespeare’s comedy “Love’s Labour’s Lost.”

Believed to have been written in the mid-1590s for a performance for Queen Elizabeth I, “Love’s Labour’s Lost” is the story of the King of Navarre and three companions and their attempt to abstain from the company of women for three years of study and fasting. However, the irresistible allure of the Princess of France and her ladies interferes with their plans. One of Shakespeare’s lighter, more playful works, “Love’s Labour’s Lost” explores themes of masculine love and desire, reckoning and rationalization, and reality versus fantasy.

Steve Cardamone, professor of acting at the University of Minnesota Guthrie Theatre Actor Training Program, will direct the production, performed by 10 professional actors selected at competitive national auditions in Bozeman, Chicago, Minneapolis and Houston.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks brings professional productions to communities throughout Montana, northern Wyoming, eastern Idaho, western North Dakota and eastern Washington, the majority of which have populations of 5,000 or less.

Now in its 46th season, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has performed over 2,250 times to nearly three quarters of a million people. This year, the company will travel approximately 7,000 miles between June 13 and Sept. 4, performing in 61 communities in five states.

The audience is encouraged to show up prior to curtain time with chairs, blankets, picnic provisions, and friends and family to enjoy the theatrical performance and a summer evening in Big Sky.

Visit bigskyarts.org for more information. Visit shakespeareintheparks.org for a full schedule of upcoming performances.