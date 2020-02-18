MSU again recognized for community engagement from Carnegie Foundation

By Anne Cantrell MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN – Montana State University has once again received recognition for its outstanding community engagement efforts, university officials announced Jan. 31.

MSU is one of 119 U.S. colleges and universities to receive the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, an elective designation that indicates institutional commitment to community engagement by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The classification brings national recognition to MSU’s commitment to engaging with external partners in all aspects of teaching, research and service in order to benefit the public, said MSU President Waded Cruzado. MSU first received the classification in 2010.

To be selected for the 2020 Carnegie classification, MSU submitted an extensive application last year that provided descriptions and examples of community engagement practices that are ingrained in MSU’s institutional culture and which align with the university’s mission, identity and work.