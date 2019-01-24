By Anna Husted EBS Film Critic

Moviegoing in 2018 continues to support Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and Warner Bros. with “Aquaman” and the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, but this year also saw a continued increase in independent film distribution for Fox Searchlight and A24.



My list of top 20 films of 2018 reflects these monetarily diverse companies, leaning toward the independent. I also must disclose that I haven’t seen such films as “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” starring Melissa McCarthy or “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which won the Golden Globe for best drama motion picture.



I also still need to catch up with such indie favorites as “Bad Times at the El Royale” and “The Favourite.” That said, here are my top 20 films of 2018 and a few honorable mentions.



“Sorry to Bother You” “Paddington 2” “Leave No Trace” “Blackkklansman” “Roma” “This Mountain Life” “Support the Girls” “The Rider” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” “Annihilation” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” “Happy as Lazzaro” “The Death of Stalin” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” “RBG” “What They Had” “Ready Player One” “Private Life” “Eighth Grade”

Honorable Mentions:



“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“Three Identical Strangers”

“Night Comes On”

“The Invisibles”

“Outside In”

“Christopher Robin”

“Hereditary”



Anna Husted has a master’s in film studies from New York University. In Big Sky she can be found up on the hill or at the movies at Lone Peak Cinema. When not gazing at the silver screen or watching her new favorite TV show, she’s skiing, fishing or roughhousing with her cat, Indiana Jones.

