EBS STAFF

Crews from the Austrian company Doppelmayr and Big Sky Resort have entered the final phases of installing Ramcharger 8 on Andesite Mountain, as well as their upgrade of the Shedhorn chairlift, located beneath the south face of Lone Mountain.

Ramcharger 8 is an eight-person, high-speed, D-line chairlift, the first of its kind in the world and considered one of the most technologically advanced lifts ever built.

“With the ability to move over 3,000 people an hour to the top of Andesite comfortably, the new Ramcharger 8 lift will certainly be moving skiers and snowboarders from the base area much more quickly,” said Randy Woolwine, Doppelmayr’s vice president of sales. “The new Shedhorn quad will cut the ride time down by half. And with the addition of Powder Seeker last season, you will see both a more enjoyable lift experience and more time skiing all around.”

While the approaching winter weather will make the final stages of construction more difficult, Woolwine said that they have completed all of the cement work and most of the major infrastructure needs and remain on schedule. Both Ramcharger 8 and the high-speed quad Shedhorn lift are slated to open on Dec. 15, when Andesite Mountain will open for the season.