Fermantana founders Loy Maierhauser and Jesse Bussard have launched Beer Maven, a series of craft beer events for women only that begins with the “Basics of Beer” on Jan. 23 at Bozeman Brewing. PHOTO BY SARAH KELLER

EBS STAFF

Fermentana, a beer-focused event company started by Bozeman home-brewers Jesse Bussard and Loy Maierhauser, is adding to its annual Craft Beer Week with Beer Maven, a series of female-only beer events that begins on Tuesday, Jan. 23, with the “Basics of Beer.” From 6 to 8 p.m. at Bozeman Brewing Company, attendees will embark on a “sensory analysis training” led by Maierhauser, a certified beer judge, while tasting a variety of beer styles. The evening will also include a tour of the brewing facility, light snacks and time for mingling and discussion.

Maierhauser and Bussard decided to launch the Beer Maven series to turn a spotlight on a rapidly growing demographic of Montana’s beer-loving populace—women. According to the national Brewers Association, women currently represent slightly more than half of all beer drinkers. Of that number, approximately 25 percent of those female drinkers choose craft beer.

Through the fun and educational Beer Maven series, Fermentana seeks to grow their fellow females’ appreciation for craft beer by bringing women of varying palettes, diverse beer style preferences, and multiple fermented interests together to learn and experience beer in new and interesting ways.

The inaugural series will be held at varying locations around Bozeman, with the second event, entitled “Hops and Beer” at MAP Brewing Co. on Feb. 20, also from 6 to 8 p.m. Women will again have the opportunity to participate in a tasting event while learning from Maierhauser and other industry experts about the complex flavors and aromas hops impart to beer. A specialty beer brewed specifically for Beer Maven will be released during the event and available for attendees to sample.

Beer Maven will finish the last leg of its tour with a sour beer-pairing dinner hosted by Montana Ale Works on March 27. A hand-picked collection of sour beers representing a spectrum of flavor profiles will be paired with savory, spicy, and sweet small-plate dishes prepared by Ale Works’ chefs. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit Haven, a Bozeman-based nonprofit that offers support to women and families affected by domestic violence.

“Whether you’re a woman who already loves beer or are just getting started, Beer Maven offers something for every female drinker,” wrote Bussard, Fermentana’s co-founder, in a press release about the series. “These events give women a chance to build their beer knowledge, discover new beers, meet like-minded women, and in general, feel more confident about their future beer decisions.”

Visit beermaven.bpt.me/ or fermentana.com for tickets and more information.