On the Trail: Ambassador Spotlight

By Erik Morrison EBS CONTRIBUTOR

The Big Sky Community Organization’s mission is to connect people with recreational and enrichment opportunities. On any given day this season, that’s exactly what you’ll find our Winter Trails Ambassadors doing.

Whether it be Nordic skiing, fat biking, snowshoeing or hiking, these volunteers are out there enjoying the trails, watching over and assisting friends and guests, providing them with information about area trails and events, and gathering valuable user feedback that will help inform and direct the future of Big Sky’s parks and trails. Our ambassadors are the eyes, ears and helping hands of BSCO. In this installment of “On The Trail” we caught up with one of our newest trail ambassadors, Alison Adams.

Big Sky Community Organization: What’s your favorite way to play on the trails, Nordic skiing, fat biking, snowshoeing or hiking?

A.A.: While I have been renting Nordic skis and learning the trail system for a few years, this is my second full winter with my own Nordic set up.

BSCO: How long have you been working with BSCO?

Alison Adams: This is my first year as a trail ambassador, but I have been volunteering for and participating in BSCO activities since I moved to Big Sky in 2009.

BSCO: What are you most looking forward to in volunteering with the BSCO Winter Trail Ambassador program?

A.A.: I am looking forward to getting acquainted with the newly groomed BSCO trails and helping others discover them as well.

BSCO: What is your favorite memory from your time on the trails?

A.A.: Spending time with friends and laughing when we succumb to gravity and fall down, because it happens to everyone.

For more information about Big Sky's parks, trails and recreation programs, visit bscomt.org.

Erik Morrison is the outreach coordinator for the Big Sky Community Organization.