On the Trail: Brew-Ski

By Sara Marino EBS CONTRIBUTOR

We’ve made it to the halfway point between the Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox. But there is still plenty of time left to enjoy all the fun in the snow Big Sky has to offer.

A perfect opportunity is the upcoming “Brew-Ski” presented by Glide Big Sky, a bi-weekly ski program hosted by Big Sky Community Organization, Lone Mountain Ranch and Visit Big Sky that is designed to connect community members through our shared love of cross-country skiing and the outdoors.

This ski will begin at the Town Center stage and continue on the series of easy Town Center area groomed trails, finishing up on the aptly named Brewery Loop that ends at the local favorite Beehive Basin Brewery. Plan to be outside between one and two hours for this 2-mile round-trip ski.

These wide-open trails are easy to navigate on your own as well, and you can continue on the groomed Ousel Falls Road Trail if you’d like to add some mileage (approximately 1.5 miles one way). There is room for everyone, cross-country skiers, snow-shoers, fat bikers, walkers and dogs alike. Please respect your fellow trail users by making use of the dog waste stations provided. There is easy access to the trails by parking in the plowed lot by the ice rink at the intersection of Aspen Leaf and Simkins Drive.

If you’re new to cross country skiing, Mackenzie Johnson, BSCO program manager and organizer of the ski series has the following tips to keep in mind:

Body Position: Stay loose and flexible instead of stiff. Keep your eyes up, don’t look down at your skis.

Poling: Keep elbows in, baskets behind you.

Glide: Transfer your full body weight from ski to ski as if you are riding a scooter.

The Glide Big Sky ski series ends on March 18, but ski trails will remain open as conditions allow. Trails are open to the public free of charge, but there are many behind-the-scenes resources that make it happen. If you’ve enjoyed these trails all winter, consider joining BSCO as a Trail Partner. An annual donation helps BSCO keep our community trails maintained all winter and summer long. From trail repair to waste management, we can’t do it without the Big Sky community.

Visit bscomt.org to learn more about Big Sky’s parks, trails and recreation programs.

Sara Marino is the Big Sky Community Organization community development manager. BSCO engages and leads people to recreational and enrichment opportunities through thoughtful development of partnerships, programs and places.

What: Brew-Ski

When: Feb. 19 at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Meet at the Town Center stage

What to bring: Basic skiing skills, gear (rent at Lone Mountain Ranch, Gallatin Alpine Sports, East Slope Outdoors or Grizzly Outfitters) and money for a post-ski beverage.