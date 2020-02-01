REACH closes Bozeman location

EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – Jan. 24 marked the closing of the REACH Air Medical Services operation located in Bozeman. The announcement comes after the organization observed a consistent lack of reimbursement for its services. Only about half of the costs associated with air transport patients were recovered from individuals who were covered by Medicare, which make up over two-thirds of the organization’s clientele.

The closure of the REACH base will not result in a complete cease of air transport services in the area. Additional organizations in the area, that have the capabilities, will assist as REACH is phased out. Approximately 300,000 patients are moved by air transport annually in the U.S.