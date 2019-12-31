State will remodel, add to Historical Society building

ASSOCIATED PRESS

HELENA – The state has decided to remodel the current Montana Historical Society building and add a connected building to create the new Montana Heritage Center.

Keeping the history museum across the street from the Capitol in Helena rather than move to a new site will cost less, offer more parking and make it easier for visitors to also tour the Capitol building, Department of Administration Director John Lewis said.

Ground work will begin this spring, as the building design phase continues, spokeswoman Amber Conger said.

The 2019 Legislature passed an increased lodging tax to help pay for the project, which has a target budget of about $53 million.