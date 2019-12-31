Connect with us

Montana

State will remodel, add to Historical Society building

Published

1 min ago

on

ASSOCIATED PRESS

HELENA – The state has decided to remodel the current Montana Historical Society building and add a connected building to create the new Montana Heritage Center.

Keeping the history museum across the street from the Capitol in Helena rather than move to a new site will cost less, offer more parking and make it easier for visitors to also tour the Capitol building, Department of Administration Director John Lewis said.

Ground work will begin this spring, as the building design phase continues, spokeswoman Amber Conger said.

The 2019 Legislature passed an increased lodging tax to help pay for the project, which has a target budget of about $53 million.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

december, 2019

Filter Events

31dec01janNew year's Eve Celebration5:30 pm - (january 1) 12:00 am Big Sky Resort

31dec8:00 pm11:00 pmNew Years Eve!8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Montana Jack

31dec01janSwollen Souls New Years Bash9:30 pm - (january 1) 12:30 am Sit & Spin Laundry Lounge

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X