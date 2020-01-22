TEDxBigSky returns to WMPAC

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The fourth annual TEDxBigSky event will take place on Jan. 25 at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center with doors opening at 4 p.m. The theme of this year’s conference is “Connection” and tickets sold to the seating capacity early on Jan. 6.

The Outlaw Partners event is one of the first of the year for 2020. Others will include the 10th annual Big Sky PBR in July, the Big Sky Art Auction, also in July, and the Peak to Sky music festival slated for Aug. 7-8.

Ersin Ozer, Media and Events Director for Outlaw Partners and the inspiration behind the annual TEDxBigSky events, recalled the overwhelming support the event has received since its inception four years ago.

“Our mission at Outlaw is to create connections that inspire others to act, so it is humbling when community members come up to me and thank Outlaw for spearheading the TEDxBigSky effort,” Ozer said. “The impact that this event has had not only on Big Sky but worldwide has surpassed any expectation I had when we started this four years ago.”

Twelve speakers will share their thoughts and experiences relating to the theme of “Connection” throughout the evening. The following speakers will be presenting: Kate Atwood, Chris Adams, Michael Peterson & Steven Hawley, Christine Baker, Bobby Gill, Riley Becker, Bob Hall, Eric Stevens, Molly Sides & Whitney Petty and Bode Miller. Ozer says this year’s theme is already having a trickle-down effect on those involved.





“This event has always been fortunate to have a diverse lineup of speakers but this year with our theme of “Connection” we are also finding that there is a serendipitous connection happening organically between all of the big ideas and the speakers who will share them,” he said.

For those unable to attend, the event will be live streamed online through Explore Big Sky’s Facebook page and at tedxbigsky.com. “To have an event that is in such high demand is an honor, and we’re grateful to be able to livestream the event to those who did not get tickets,” Ozer said.

To view previous TEDxBigSky talks, and to see a livestream of the event on Jan. 25, visit tedxbigsky.com