Be Bear Aware campaign reminds public to carry bear spray, know how to use it

BE BEAR AWARE

MISSOULA, MT — The bears are awake! The Be Bear Aware Campaign has been notified by wildlife officials in Montana, Washington and Idaho that bears are coming out of hibernation. As bears awaken they may be irritable, making it imperative that those recreating in the Pacific Northwest carry bear spray and know how to use it.

See a comprehensive guide as the history and use of bear spray, here.

As we move into the spring and summer of 2020 it is also important to note that last year U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee that conflict with humans is the main cause of grizzly bear mortality. The FWS reported that 85 percent of known deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and 91 percent in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem were caused by people.

Because of high numbers of grizzly deaths the past two years we’ve put together a guide that notes ways homeowners can keep bears out of their garbage, bird feeders, and other attractants. A fed bear is a dead bear. Humans can help save black bears and grizzly bears by taking a few preventative steps.

Check out a guide to preventative steps, here.

Our director Chuck Bartlebaugh, who has lead the Be Bear Aware Campaign for more than three decades, is available for interviews in person, on camera and via telephone to help get this important message out. He can be reached at 406-239-2315.