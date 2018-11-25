The Montana Ballet Company will return to The Warren Miller Performing Arts center for a one night performance of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 2. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council of Big Sky will bring a production of Montana Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker” to the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m.

MBC’s production of “The Nutcracker,” set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, is one of the largest artistic collaborations in the region. It features the work of accomplished dancers, local- and national-level choreographers, guest artists, live musicians, seasoned stage technicians, lighting and costume designers and a host of dedicated volunteers.

For this special performance at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, a live chamber orchestra will perform the music and local dancers will again be part of the cast.

“Having a production like ‘The Nutcracker’ in Big Sky is a real treat for our community,” said ACBS Executive Director Brian Hurlbut. “It’s one of the most popular ballets in the world and great for audiences of all ages.”

Montana Ballet Company will welcome guest artists Rachel Van Buskirk and Christian Clark, principal dancers with the Terminus Modern Ballet Theater in Atlanta, who will be appearing in the Big Sky performance. Both guest artists have notable careers and have danced professionally throughout the United States and abroad.

Van Buskirk and Clark will share the stage with MBC’s own company dancers, as well as local dancers from Big Sky. Also featured in the cast is Soren Kisiel, co-director of Bozeman’s all-female performance ensemble Broad Comedy, who will once again dance the role of Drosselmeyer.

Tickets are now on sale at warrenmillerpac.org and for more information on the event call (406) 995-2742 or visit bigskyarts.org.