LONE MOUNTAIN LAND COMPANY

Lone Mountain Land Company broke ground on the Wilson Hotel on July 21, marking the addition of Big Sky’s first major hotel brand. The Wilson Hotel in Town Center, a Marriott Residence Inn, is slated to open during the 2018-2019 ski season.

The hotel’s name pays tribute to President Woodrow Wilson, who signed the congressional act that created the National Parks Service in 1916, and recognizes Wilson Peak, one of the most prominent mountains in the Spanish Peaks overlooking Big Sky. As the first brick building in Big Sky’s Town Center, the design of the Wilson Hotel takes inspiration from the historic architecture found throughout Montana.

“My family has been guiding, planning and developing the Town Center since 1970, and we are excited to announce the first hotel,” says Bill Simkins, Town Center’s master developer. “We are confident that Town Center, anchored by the upcoming hotel and central plaza along Town Center Avenue, will continue to bring people together and further strengthen Big Sky’s sense of community.”

Co-branded as a Marriott Residence Inn to increase Big Sky’s international appeal and attract new visitors to the area, the hotel is designed as an all-suite hotel, consisting of 129 units available for reservation, commercial space, a full-service restaurant, a bar/lounge area, meeting spaces, a fitness center, pool and more. Each room will have a kitchenette, making it ideal for extended ski and summer vacationers.

The hotel will be operated by Urgo Hotels and Resorts, a Bethesda, Maryland-based company with more than 30 hotels and resorts in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

“The hotel is an important building for the Town Center Master Plan. We hope the economic impact from the hotel will make Big Sky even more active and vibrant throughout the year,” said Bayard Dominick, LMLC’s vice president of planning and development. “It’s going to be a key location and economic resource for the future of Big Sky.”

The official groundbreaking for the Wilson Hotel was scheduled to take place at 5:15 p.m. on July 21, during Lone Mountain Land’s Community Block Party to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s new headquarters in Town Center.