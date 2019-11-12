‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 11/12/19

Montana committee secures $65M for Trump reelection

Montana’s “Trump Victory Team” committee, chaired by Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, State Auditor Matt Rosendale, Congressman Greg Gianforte, Sen. Steve Daines and State Superintendent for Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, was formed in the name of party support and seeks to create traction for sitting President Donald Trump in a state that is considered moderately Republican, at times leaning blue. Part of a nationwide fundraising effort for President Trump and the Republican National Committee, the group raised over $65 million between Jan. 1 and Sep. 30, and continues to rally funds heading into the 2020 election.