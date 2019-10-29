‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 10/29/19

Idaho-Montana border dispute

Up to 40 acres along the Montana-Idaho border are under dispute, according to an Oct. 27 Missoulian article. In Montana’s defense, a historic map established by the 1905 U.S. Government Land Office survey shows a peak-to-peak line that contains the majority of buildings at Lookout Pass Ski Area—all but one corner of a ski rental shop. Yet, Idaho and Shoshone County have been referring to a different map for taxation, one than loops all the ski area’s base buildings. Whichever state ultimately wins out on the taxes gathered from these buildings would not create significant yields—yet. The rub: the resort is in the midst of a six-year expansion, meaning increases in development and taxable property and services. The issue could reach the federal level should state legislatures fail to reach an agreement.