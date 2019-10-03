‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 10/3/19

Rash of anti-Semitic flyers in Montana

Reports of anti-Semitic literature left on the doorsteps of Whitefish businesses on Sept. 30, just as the Jewish population of Montana enters Rosh Hashanah, aka the Jewish New Year, have joined several additional reports of similar activity from around the region, raising concerns among officials of the Montana Human Rights Network. Typically, the MHRN doesn’t announce such attacks from white supremacists and their organizations, but wants to highlight a particularly acute spate, with the Whitefish reports tailing similar ones in Missoula and Helena by just a few weeks. “There’s a time and a place for people to have geopolitical conversations,” MHRN co-director Carroll Rivas told KTVQ. “But when something is left in the dead of night, in a cloak-and-dagger manner and is part of a larger pattern of behavior that is targeting Jewish people, outside of those geopolitical issues as well, that to me means we have something here that’s meant to target Jewish people and make them afraid.”