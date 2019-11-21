‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 11/21/19

Montana Beef Council takes aim at plant-based imitations

According to KPAX News, the Montana Beef Council is launching a new ad campaign intended to inspire consumers to turn their backs on a wave of plant- and vegetable- based products entering the consumer food market. The campaign is anchored on the fact that beef products contain just one ingredient, as opposed to what can amount to a laundry list of ingredients found on imitation meat products. Three billboards, located in Miles City, Three Forks and Missoula will bare the message: “Nicely done, beef. You’ve proven that meat substitutes are just that. Substitutes.” MBC board member Travis Choate told KPAX, “To help consumers better understand the advantages beef has when compared with imitation plant-based proteins, as well as correct misinformation about beef production, the MBC board is working to make sure that beef is the number one protein choice for consumers.” The campaign, set to roll out over the next six months, is funded by participating Montana ranchers returning half of their checkoff dollars to the council.