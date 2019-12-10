Montana
‘Town Crier’ – Briefs from the Region (2) – 12/10/19
Montanans urged to consider REAL ID hurdles
Montana was among the last states to comply with federal requirements of driver’s licenses following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, according to the Associated Press. In 2017, state lawmakers succumbed to the call, passing a bill to make REAL ID licenses an option. Without one, a passport or a similarly sanctioned form of identification, a person can’t board a domestic flight or enter a federal building as of Oct. 1, 2020. Now, as Montanans scramble, motor vehicle offices are seeing a significant backlog—months, in some instances. According to the Department of Justice, staffing shortages are partly to blame, and DOJ is considering opening offices outside of regular business hours and on weekends.
