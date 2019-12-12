Connect with us

‘Town Crier’ – Briefs from the Region (2) – 12/12/19

Most dangerous Montana counties revealed

The Helena Independent Record compiled data from the Montana Board of Crime Control, ranking the top 10 most dangerous counties in the state. Yellowstone County, home to Billings and the most populous in Montana, clocks in at No. 10 with 4.13 violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Silver Bow County, where Butte is located, ranks at No. 8 with 4.8309 violent crimes per 1,000 people. Deer Lodge County, home to Anaconda, ranks No. 3, with 5.5 violent crimes per 1,000, and Hill County, which houses Havre, ranks No. 2 with 7.9 violent crimes per 1,000. The No. 1 most-dangerous Montana county is Roosevelt County, with a whopping 10.7 violent crimes per 1,000 people.

