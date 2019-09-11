‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 9/12/19

According to a Sept. 10 Facebook post, the Gallatin Country Sheriff’s Office utilizes an unconventional method when clearing reluctant bison from roadways in or around the Yellowstone National Park boundary at West Yellowstone: blasting “Hell’s Bells” by Australian hard-rock band AC/DC.

Deputies typically respond to bison on roadways by turning on their vehicle lights and sirens and utilizing an air horn. However, according to the post, “With a reluctant bison, they’ve been known to play AC/DC ‘Hell’s Bells’ over the speakers—that usually seems to work.”