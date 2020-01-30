‘Town Crier’ newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 1/30/20

Violent-offender arrests hit record high in 2019

In 2019, the Montana Violent Offender Task Force made a record number of arrests, bringing in some 1,918 felony fugitives. The figure is dwarfed by the 15,353 arrests since the organization’s 2005 inception. The year also boasted the seizure of 8,551 grams of methamphetamine, 563 grams of heroin, 116 firearms and 20 stolen vehicles, according to KTVQ. The news source reported that close contact between federal, state and local government agencies deserves credit for the boon.