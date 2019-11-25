Warren Miller’s ‘Timeless’ comes to Big Sky

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Given late ski film director phenom Warren Miller’s involvement in the early days of Big Sky, it’s only fitting there’s some serious stoke when a new Warren Miller Entertainment film comes to our local cinema.

“Timeless,” WME’s 70th full-length feature film, which is presented by Volkswagen, is narrated by freestyle skier and television presenter Jonny Moseley and captures hardcore skiing and snowboarding feats in mountains from the Rockies of British Columbia to the towering Alps in Europe.

The stop at Big Sky’s Lone Peak Cinema on Nov. 27 is but one of more than 100 screenings across the U.S. during the 2019 National Film Tour.

Don’t miss the culmination of 70 years of ski filmmaking, right smack dab in Big Sky.

Visit visitbigsky.com for more information.