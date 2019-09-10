Wildfire Summit held at Buck’s T-4

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – On Sept. 18, four building for wildfire experts will conduct presentations at Big Sky’s Buck’s T-4 Lodge on how to build responsibly in wildfire prone areas, such as Big Sky, Montana.

Dr. Jack Cohen, a retired physical scientist for the U.S. Forest Service; Dan Gorham, a research engineer at the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety; Kathy Clay, Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal for Jackson, Wyoming; and Paul Cada, Wildland Program Manager for Vail, Colorado will present at the summit.

The event will be broken into five segments, beginning at 9 a.m. with a “Welcome and Overview of Wildfire Trends and Home Development Patterns,” presented by representatives from Big Sky Fire Department and Bozeman-based Headwaters Economics. Next, at 9:30 a.m., Dr. Cohen presents “How Homes Burn and the Home Ignition Zone.”

At 11:15 a.m., Gorham will present “The Most Vulnerable Components of a Home,” followed by a presentation by Clay and Cada on “Examples from Other Mountain Resort Communities.” Lastly, a panel will hold a Q&A session comprised of the presenters and County Planning departments.

Attending this event is a wise move for anybody actively or planning to build and develop in Big Sky. Established home and business owners are also encouraged to attend.