WMPAC postpones remaining events in winter season

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Due to recent public safety concerns regarding COVID-19, we regret to inform our audiences and community that we are postponing Lightwire Theater (previously scheduled for March 14) and the Czech Girls’ Choir JITRO (previously scheduled for March 28).

We have already begun to make arrangements with both groups to return to Big Sky at a later date. We understand that this is disappointing news, and it was a very difficult decision to make on our end. In addition to our final winter events, this evening’s (Thursday, March 12) community event “Of Wilderness and Resorts,” sponsored by the Historic Crail Ranch Homestead Museum will also be rescheduled for a later date.

While we understand that the risk in Montana right now is low, we want to be proactive and exercise an abundance of caution. Ultimately, we are concerned first and foremost for the safety and wellbeing of our audiences and artists.

We would like to thank everyone for their support of the live performing arts in Montana. We love what we do, and we love having the privilege of being a cause for gathering in our rural mountain environment. We look forward to presenting more inspiring shows in the future.

If there are any further questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us directly.

Sincerely,

Loren Bough, WMPAC Board Chair

John Zirkle, Executive Director

The team at WMPAC