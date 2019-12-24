Word from Big Sky Resort

Big Sky Resort partners with apparel rental company

By Doug Hare EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – With over 4,000 acres accessible for riding in mid-December, 17 aerial lifts and the tram open, there are plenty of runs to explore on Andesite and Lone mountains in the early ski season. It’s hard not to enjoy a day on the slopes—unless you don’t have the right gear for the mission.

Luckily, it just got a whole lot easier to equip the entire family for a ski trip to Big Sky. Many snow sports enthusiasts visiting Big Sky already rent their skis, boots and boards in order to save money and make traveling easier. Now guests to Big Sky Resort can further reduce costs and streamline travel by renting all the gear they need to wear on the slopes—pants, jackets, goggles, gloves and base layers—for only 10 percent of the cost of purchasing them.

Arrive Outdoors, Big Sky’s exclusive apparel and accessory rental partner, offers dozens of premium brands on their website. Guests simply need to reserve the gear they want at least seven days in advance of their first day in Big Sky. The selections are then shipped directly to their lodging destinations, and the package includes a free return label and resort pick-up.

“We’ve seen an increasing need from some of our guests to be able to rent gear that will help them prepare for the Montana weather conditions,” said Dylan Hall, vice president of Big Sky Resort Retail. “This new option provides that service, ultimately improving their skiing experience in Big Sky.”

Big Sky Resort recently partnered with Arrive Outdoors as an apparel and accessory rental partner to cut the costs and hassle of snow sports rentals for visitors to their accomodations. PHOTO COURTESY OF BIG SKY RESORT

Arrive’s customer service team is available to provide one-on-one support on brand recommendations, sizing and delivery to make outdoor experiences as personalized and seamless as possible—a helpful service for those who are infrequent or novice skiers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Big Sky Resort and help provide guests with a phenomenal end-to-end experience. With kids and adult sizes available, we’re making it easier than ever to visit Big Sky—especially for those traveling from outside of the area,” said Rachelle Snyder, CEO of Arrive.

In addition to their snow gear rental collection, Arrive will also offer premium camping and backpacking gear for Big Sky Resort guests in the summer. For more information and booking, visit bigskyresort.com/arriveoutdoors

Headlamp night skiing returns to Andesite Mountain

Looking for a unique on-mountain adventure? Big Sky Resort’s new night skiing experience is unlike anything else in North America. The exploit begins as the sun sets over Lone Mountain and continues into the night, as countless stars illuminate the vast Montana night sky.

Big Sky Resort’s night skiing program started late last season and will be offered this winter on Wednesdays through Saturdays for two hour sessions. Guests will meet a private guide outside the Mountain Sports Office in the Snowcrest Building. From there, crews of up to seven people will then take Ramcharger 8, Big Sky’s technologically advanced eight-seat chairlift with heated seats and a weather-proof bubble, to the top of Andesite Mountain.

Patrons will then be given 2,100-lumen Lupine Blika headlamps—as powerful as car headlights— to fasten on their helmets and which have a remote control that attaches to your ski pole. It is recommended that skiers have goggles with clear or yellow lenses to maximize their night vision.

And that’s just the beginning of the escapade. Experienced guides will escort your party all over Andesite Mountain. Riders will be free to explore the uniqueness of shredding in the dark accompanied only by wildlife and an occasional snow cat grooming runs for the following day.

The cost for one party is $425 for the regular season and $410 for the value periods. Regular season includes Dec. 22, 2019 – January 4, 2020, and Feb. 8 – March 31, 2020. Value season includes Nov. 28 – Dec. 21, 2019, Jan. 5 – Feb. 7, 2020 and April 1 – 4, 2020.

Headlamp night skiing is slated to run from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16 through Feb. 15 and 7:30-9:30 p.m. from Feb. 16 until April 4. It is recommended that all skiers and snowboarders participating can ride at a level six, which means everyone in the party should be at an intermediate level—able to use a parallel stance on smooth blue runs and familiar with varied terrain and conditions.