Public reminded to heed warning signs

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

As part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears and black bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Yellowstone National Park and the U.S. Geological Survey would like to inform the public that biologists with the National Park Service and Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will be conducting scientific grizzly and black bear research operations in Yellowstone National Park from May 21 through July 30.

Team members will bait and trap bears at several remote sites within the park. Once trapped, the bears are anesthetized to allow wildlife biologists to radio collar them and collect scientific samples for study. All trapping and handling are done in accordance with strict protocols developed by the IGBST.

None of the trap sites in the park will be located near established hiking trails or backcountry campsites, and all trap sites will have posted warnings for the closure perimeter. Potential access points will also be posted with warning signs. Backcountry users who come upon any of these posted areas need to heed the warnings and stay out of the area.

The IGBST was established in 1973 to collaboratively monitor and manage the Greater Yellowstone’s grizzly bears. The gathering of critical data on bears is part of a long-term research and monitoring effort to help wildlife managers devise and implement programs to support the ongoing conservation of Yellowstone’s grizzly bear and black bear populations.

For more information regarding grizzly bear research efforts, call (406) 994-6675.