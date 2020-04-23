146 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, 141 recovered

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As of Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of three active COVID-19 cases, with a cumulative total of 146 cases. There have been a total of 141 recovered in Gallatin County. There have been 1,880 people tested in Gallatin County.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases and any current hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations may include Gallatin County residents hospitalized both in the county as well as out of the county and state.

More data can be found on GCCHD’s new dashboard on our website at this link: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.

This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. each day.

Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

On April 22, 2020 Governor Bullock announced a plan to gradually reopen the state through a three-phase process. The phased approach considers up-to-date data across the state, mitigation of the risk of further spread of the virus, protection of vulnerable populations, and the ability for local jurisdictions to adjust phases and implement more strict measures in their regions and communities. No set end date has been announced for Phase 1, which will begin rolling out on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

You can find more detailed information on Phase 1, guidelines for individuals and employers, important dates and more at the Gallatin City-County Health Department website at this link: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/reopening/

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.